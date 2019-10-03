Log in
Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles : Welcomes New Board Chair Tricia Justice

10/03/2019 | 05:56pm EDT

Honors Outgoing Board Chair Bo Pearl, Welcomes Five New Board Members

Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles’ Board of Directors has elected Tricia Justice of Brightview Landscape Development as Board Chair. Justice has served on the Board of Directors of the Missouri and Kansas and Greater Los Angeles chapters of Make-A-Wish for eight years. The organization grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses and recently granted its 10,000th wish in Los Angeles.

“Tricia’s extensive experience with building high-performance teams with global brands, coupled with her tireless support of our mission will serve Make-A-Wish Greater LA well as we strive to reach every eligible child in LA County with a life-changing wish,” said Mike Kallhoff, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish Greater LA. “Our Board of Directors has elected a visionary leader who is poised to drive thoughtful and effective expansion of our organization in LA.”

Justice takes the reins from Bo Pearl of O’Melveny & Meyers who has passionately served on Make-A-Wish Greater LA’s Board for six years, the most recent two as Board Chair. Pearl will continue to serve as an active member of the LA Advisory Board.

Justice began her career at Pepsi while she attended undergraduate and graduate school at Towson University. She left Pepsi after 17 years to assume the role of Senior Vice President of Human Resources at CitiGroup, where she supported the CitiCards division and business expansion in India. She then assumed top Human Resources roles at companies including MediaVest, WebMD, Applebee’s and Machinima. Justice currently serves as Vice President of Human Resources for BrightView Landscape Development. In addition to forming an annual team to support Make-A-Wish Greater LA’s Walk for Wishes, each year Justice helps fill the Wish Gala fundraiser with new donors, leading the Board of Directors in tables sold.

As Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles finalizes plans for Wish Gala 2019 Presented by Oaktree Capital, the chapter welcomes five new board members:

Adam Alpert – Business Entrepreneur, Financial Trader
Michael Chachula – Executive Director – Head of IT, IHOP Restaurants, Dine Brands Global
Ron Hohauser – Chief Financial Officer, Legendary Entertainment
Roberto Jimenez – Senior Associate, Gensler
Chris Wells – National Program Manager, Transamerica Center for Health Studies

To learn more about the November 20th event held at The Beverly Hilton visit, la.wish.org/gala

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH GREATER LOS ANGELES

Founded in 1983, Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles has granted 10,000 wishes to children in Los Angeles County. Annually in Los Angeles, the chapter grants over 200 wishes locally, and facilitates over 350 wishes for children from all over the world whose wish is to come to Los Angeles. Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles is part of Make-A-Wish America, a national organization that grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish America is one of the world's leading children's charities, serving children in every community in the United States and its territories. For more information visit la.wish.org or see us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
