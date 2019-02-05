Make it a Berry Special Valentine's Day with Bojangles'® Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits®

Heart-shaped products are everywhere this Valentine’s Day, but for a
truly unique, original sweet treat, turn to Bojangles’ and our
delicious, one-of-a-kind Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits, now available
through Thursday, February 14.
Nothing brings joy to your heart like a warm, freshly-baked Bo-Berry
Biscuit. Each Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit is expertly made from
scratch by a Bojangles’ biscuit maker, using the brand’s proprietary
48-step biscuit-making process. With Bo-Berries baked inside and a
decadent vanilla icing drizzled over each biscuit, we’ve created a
delightful sweet biscuit that also pairs well with a cup of our Bo’Town
Roasters™ coffee. Enjoy a Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit for breakfast,
as a midday pick-me-up or dessert, but remember, these lovely-shaped
biscuits will only be available through February 14.
“At Bojangles’, we believe Valentine’s Day should be celebrated by
everyone – couples, family members, friends, and co-workers,” said Randy
Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bojangles’. “Whether
you’re enjoying a couple of Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits with your
special someone or grabbing a dozen to share at the office, these baked
sweet treats will always warm your heart.”
What goes best with Bojangles’ Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits? A
Bojangles’-inspired e-greeting card! Drop your sweetie a lighthearted
love note today. Or, share your heartfelt appreciation by sending one of
our e-cards to a hero in your local community. Get started by visiting www.Bojangles.com/love.
And for the Snapchat savvy, visit www.Bojangles.com/bemyboberry
from your phone to download a special Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit
filter.
Please note that pricing and participation in this promotion may vary
by location.
