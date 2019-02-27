Log in
Make the Move from Managing Your Security Tools to Securing Your Network - See How in Gigamon Booth S1447 at RSA Conference 2019

02/27/2019 | 08:46am EST

Company to highlight must-have solutions portfolio that reduces cyberthreat risk and security architecture complexity through intelligent network visibility

Gigamon Inc. (“Gigamon”), the essential element of security infrastructure, providing unprecedented visibility to network traffic across physical, virtual and cloud environments, will exhibit its must-have network visibility and security solutions during the upcoming RSA Conference.

The Gigamon® solution portfolio enables cybersecurity professionals to transition from managing tools to securing their organization through an innovative approach to modern security. Driven by innovative products and features that will be presented at RSA, such as Insight, inline SSL and traffic context extraction, Gigamon dramatically simplifies security tool deployment and improves their overall effectiveness by delivering comprehensive, intelligent network traffic visibility.

“We are excited to share how we're changing the game on the way you see, control and contextualize traffic across your physical, virtual and cloud networks,” said Shane Buckley, President, and Chief Operating Officer, Gigamon. “In today’s world, cybersecurity professionals are nearing the perfect storm of challenges due to multiple factors, including the adoption of 100G networking, limited visibility, fractured tool sets, alert fatigue and outdated processes. Gigamon tackles these issues by providing SecOps teams with comprehensive network visibility, in tandem with access to historical event data, that can automate and accelerate threat detection to shift the advantage from the attacker back to the hands of the defender.”

Presentation highlights include the Gigamon Insight solution which consolidates investigation and response capabilities and empowers a new approach to security. Also featured are the in-depth, world-class threat detection capabilities which are enhanced by Gigamon Applied Threat Research (ATR). The ATR mission is to research, detect, and dismantle adversaries’ ability to impact customers by prototyping leading-edge detection, investigation, and response capabilities.

In addition to live presentations and product demonstrations, Gigamon will be hosting in-booth presentations from key security ecosystem partners including BluVector, Cisco, Endace, FireEye, nCipher, Pindrop, Plixer, Riverbed and Spirent.

If you will plan to attend RSA in San Francisco between March 4 - 8, 2019, please stop by Booth S1447, or schedule a product demonstration online. For more information, please visit Gigamon.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® is the recognized leader in network visibility solutions, delivering the powerful insights needed to see, secure and empower enterprise networks. Our solutions accelerate threat detection and incident response times while empowering customers to maximize their infrastructure performance across physical, virtual and cloud networks. Since 2004 we have cultivated a global customer base which includes leading Service Providers, Government Agencies as well as Enterprise NetOps and SecOps teams from more than 80 percent of the Fortune 100. For the full story on how we can help reduce risk, complexity, and cost to meet your business needs, visit our website, follow our blog, and connect with us on your favorite social channels Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
