Make the Move from Managing Your Security Tools to Securing Your Network - See How in Gigamon Booth S1447 at RSA Conference 2019

Gigamon Inc. (“Gigamon”), the essential element of security
infrastructure, providing unprecedented visibility to network traffic
across physical, virtual and cloud environments, will exhibit its
must-have network visibility and security solutions during the upcoming
RSA Conference.
The Gigamon® solution portfolio enables cybersecurity professionals to
transition from managing tools to securing their organization through an
innovative approach to modern security. Driven by innovative products
and features that will be presented at RSA, such as Insight, inline SSL
and traffic context extraction, Gigamon dramatically simplifies security
tool deployment and improves their overall effectiveness by delivering
comprehensive, intelligent network traffic visibility.
“We are excited to share how we're changing the game on the way you see,
control and contextualize traffic across your physical, virtual and
cloud networks,” said Shane Buckley, President, and Chief Operating
Officer, Gigamon. “In today’s world, cybersecurity professionals are
nearing the perfect storm of challenges due to multiple factors,
including the adoption of 100G networking, limited visibility, fractured
tool sets, alert fatigue and outdated processes. Gigamon tackles these
issues by providing SecOps teams with comprehensive network visibility,
in tandem with access to historical event data, that can automate and
accelerate threat detection to shift the advantage from the attacker
back to the hands of the defender.”
Presentation highlights include the Gigamon
Insight solution which consolidates investigation and response
capabilities and empowers a new approach to security. Also featured are
the in-depth, world-class threat detection capabilities which are
enhanced by Gigamon
Applied Threat Research (ATR). The ATR mission is to research,
detect, and dismantle adversaries’ ability to impact customers by
prototyping leading-edge detection, investigation, and response
capabilities.
In addition to live presentations and product demonstrations, Gigamon
will be hosting in-booth presentations from key security ecosystem
partners including BluVector, Cisco, Endace, FireEye, nCipher, Pindrop,
Plixer, Riverbed and Spirent.
If you will plan to attend RSA in San Francisco between March 4 - 8,
2019, please stop by Booth S1447, or schedule
a product demonstration online. For more information, please visit Gigamon.
