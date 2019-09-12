Make the boat go faster: Emirates Team New Zealand and Genesis School-gen teach kids about the power of wind

13 September 2019
How will Emirates Team New Zealand's boat harness wind power to reach speeds of almost 95km/hr when the America's Cup is sailed in the Hauraki Gulf in March 2021? Two new learning resources produced by Genesis, the team's Official Energy Partner, aim to inspire Years 5-8 students to discover the answers to this and other wind power questions. The new science, technology, engineering and maths (
STEM) resources 'Harnessing the Power of the Wind,' which has a science focus, and 'Measuring Wind Power,' with a maths focus, are part of the award-winning Genesis School-gen programme that engages and inspires the innovators of tomorrow. Students are encouraged to build their own boats, to understand floating and sinking, and to think about the sustainability of their boat building materials. They are also introduced to the concept of on-water measurement, including nautical miles and knots, and to use calculations to predict boat times and distances and also work out the perimeter and area of an America's Cup race course. 'We're delighted to be working with Genesis and their School-gen programme to engage with the innovators of tomorrow,' said Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton. 'Wind power is a natural topic for us to be talking about as Genesis generates electricity from the wind and we generate boat speed. Both Emirates Team New Zealand and Genesis are focussed on pushing the boundaries when it comes to technical innovations.'We hope making these practical, real-life resources available through the Genesis School-gen programme will inspire the next generation of kiwi kids into STEM careers,'
says Grant. Genesis CEO Marc England commented that STEM subjects can be incredibly exciting, and 'we want to show kids that technology coupled with creative minds can make things happen.' 'Partnering with Emirates Team New Zealand enables us to give schools fabulous learning opportunities around the America's Cup,' said Marc. 'We are both focused on inspiring the next generation of innovators, and we hope School-gen's wide reach across New Zealand schools coupled with Emirates Team New Zealand's fantastic reputation will get kids excited about STEM and futures in this field.' The resources, available in te reo Māori, are being launched in Māori Language Week. School-gen provides several resources in te reo Māori and is continuously translating its materials into te reo. The STEM resources include profiles of two Genesis and Emirates Team New Zealand staff members talking about their science, technology, engineering and maths (
STEM) careers and backgrounds. ENDS Contact: Hamish Hooper, Emirates Team New Zealand[email protected]
Emma-Kate Greer, Genesis Energy 027 655 4499[email protected]
Catherine Bright, Wright Communications 022 312 5821[email protected]About Genesis Energy
Genesis Energy (NZX: GNE, ASX: GNE) is a diversified New Zealand energy company. It sells electricity, reticulated natural gas and LPG through its retail brands of Genesis Energy and Energy Online. It is New Zealand's largest energy retailer with around 500,000 customers. The Company generates electricity from a diverse portfolio of thermal and renewable generation assets located in different parts of the country. Genesis Energy also has a 46% interest in the Kupe Joint Venture, which owns the Kupe Oil and Gas Field offshore of Taranaki, New Zealand. Genesis Energy had revenue of $NZ2.3bn during the 12 months ended 30 June 2018. More information can be found at www.genesisenergy.co.nzAbout School-gen
Genesis' School-gen programme aims to get young New Zealanders interested in science, engineering, technology and maths while learning cool stuff about energy - how it's made, how it works and how it can be managed. We want to encourage the energy innovators of the future by helping them build the skills and knowledge they need for the jobs of the future - whatever they will be.