Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Makedonski Telekom : Just a bit away from digitization – a new innovative Telekom shop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 11:22am EST

As of today, Makedonski Telekom will provide a new kind of a digital experience for its customers - at the new shop, in the Telekom headquarters at the City Square, all technology lovers will be able to enjoy the innovative shop which goes way beyond the horizon of a classic point of sale.

The visitors will have an opportunity to feel the difference made by the new sales counters, called Coworking Tables, which are interactive and which enable crossing the barrier between the customer and the seller, whereby, through a mutual conversation, a common space is created for jointly creating the best possible offer.

Furthermore, the categorization of the shop as Open Storage means that each product that is exhibited will be immediately available for the customers. The purpose of this concept is not only to display the modern technologies, but also to present the best manners in which digitization will help the customers.

The shop comprises a gaming space, where you can participate in a drone race on an exclusive basis, which has been enabled by the state-of-the-art technology and the high-quality network, as well as the Digital Playground - an instrument through which the advantages and possibilities offered by smart technology will be presented (smart home, smart transport, smart health, etc.).

The research of the customer trends shows that it is indispensable to put technology within the customers' reach and, thence, the inspiration appeared for Makedonski Telekom to open the most up-to-date shop both in our country and beyond.

The entire focus of the new shop is on the connection between the customers and technology, which can be noticed by simply stepping in it. Its exclusivity relies on the numerous smart gadgets and the interactive customer experience, which will be openly available for the customers in this shop.

At the opening of the shop, which was attended by musicians, game developers, film workers, influencers and representatives of relevant media, the host of the event, Sasko Kocev, addressed the attandants in an unusual manner, assisted by technology: he was actually a 'remote' host and he greeted the guests through a video call. In addition, the artists that attended had a chance, by means of technology, to creatively express the benefits arising from technology, such as smart devices and gadgets.

With this new shop concept, which is the third one in the entire Deutsche Telekom Group (after Zagreb and Vienna), Makedonski Telekom has built another bridge between technology and the customers and it opened the doors to a new digital experience in the center of Skopje.

Photographs of the shop

Disclaimer

Makedonski Telekom AD published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 16:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:42aGUIDELINE GEO PUBL : Amazing discovery of another Viking ship
PU
11:42aKARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Final Results for The Year To 31 May 2019
PU
11:42aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : In a first, IBM's computer debater faces off against itself
AQ
11:41a280 CapMarkets Chief Marketing and Corporate Development Officer Silvia Davi and Century 21 Stores Chief Financial and Information Officer Norm Veit Join Tuesday's Children Board of Directors
PR
11:41aIROBOT ROOMBA I7, 980 & 960 BLACK FRIDAY DEALS FOR 2019 : Best Early Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner Savings Researched by The Consumer Post
BU
11:40aASCENCIO : Statement of the Statutory Manager - Consolidated results for financial year 2018-2019
AQ
11:39aCommunity associations institute (cai) releases new homeowners guide for holiday & religious displays
GL
11:37aMAJESTIC WINE : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
11:37aDYNATRACE : Latest management zone update improves collaboration for Synthetic monitoring
PU
11:37aCVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES : Net Asset Value Weekly to 08 Nov 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.
3THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Xerox Considers a Hostile Bid for HP -- WSJ
5EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group