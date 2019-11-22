Makedonski Telekom : Just a bit away from digitization – a new innovative Telekom shop

As of today, Makedonski Telekom will provide a new kind of a digital experience for its customers - at the new shop, in the Telekom headquarters at the City Square, all technology lovers will be able to enjoy the innovative shop which goes way beyond the horizon of a classic point of sale.

The visitors will have an opportunity to feel the difference made by the new sales counters, called Coworking Tables, which are interactive and which enable crossing the barrier between the customer and the seller, whereby, through a mutual conversation, a common space is created for jointly creating the best possible offer.

Furthermore, the categorization of the shop as Open Storage means that each product that is exhibited will be immediately available for the customers. The purpose of this concept is not only to display the modern technologies, but also to present the best manners in which digitization will help the customers.

The shop comprises a gaming space, where you can participate in a drone race on an exclusive basis, which has been enabled by the state-of-the-art technology and the high-quality network, as well as the Digital Playground - an instrument through which the advantages and possibilities offered by smart technology will be presented (smart home, smart transport, smart health, etc.).

The research of the customer trends shows that it is indispensable to put technology within the customers' reach and, thence, the inspiration appeared for Makedonski Telekom to open the most up-to-date shop both in our country and beyond.

The entire focus of the new shop is on the connection between the customers and technology, which can be noticed by simply stepping in it. Its exclusivity relies on the numerous smart gadgets and the interactive customer experience, which will be openly available for the customers in this shop.

At the opening of the shop, which was attended by musicians, game developers, film workers, influencers and representatives of relevant media, the host of the event, Sasko Kocev, addressed the attandants in an unusual manner, assisted by technology: he was actually a 'remote' host and he greeted the guests through a video call. In addition, the artists that attended had a chance, by means of technology, to creatively express the benefits arising from technology, such as smart devices and gadgets.

With this new shop concept, which is the third one in the entire Deutsche Telekom Group (after Zagreb and Vienna), Makedonski Telekom has built another bridge between technology and the customers and it opened the doors to a new digital experience in the center of Skopje.

Photographs of the shop