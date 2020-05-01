Makers of Household Products Fare Well -- Earnings at a Glance

Consumer stockpiling related to the Covid-19 pandemic boosted quarterly results Friday for makers of household products.

Clorox Co.: The household-supplies producer recorded a higher profit for its fiscal third quarter as increased sales of cleaning products drove stronger revenue. Clorox issued more optimistic guidance for its 2020 fiscal year after a third quarter that saw more sales of cleaning supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.: The consumer-products company reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as sales of consumer goods in North America rose. The company withdrew its financial guidance for the full year, citing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two oil majors also reported results Friday.

Exxon Mobil Corp.: The company posted its first quarterly loss in three decades. Exxon swung to a $610 million loss in the quarter as it took a "market-related" $2.9 billion charge as the pandemic dried up demand for many of its refined products.

Chevron Corp.: The company reported $3.6 billion in profits in the first quarter, up 36% from the same period last year, but said it expects financial results to fall later in the year due to the pandemic-led oil-price crash.

Other earnings reported Friday, at a glance:

Apollo Global Management Inc.: The firm reported a first-quarter loss, becoming the third publicly traded private-equity firm to take a hit to the value of its investments because of the coronavirus-driven market rout. But the firm's credit portfolio held up better than the broader market.

Honeywell International Inc.: The industrial conglomerate said its profit rose for the first quarter, though sales fell and the company withdrew its financial guidance for the year as the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted supply chains.

AbbVie Inc.: The biopharmaceutical company lowered its earnings outlook for 2020 as it reported higher profit and sales for the first quarter as customers stocked up amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Estee Lauder Cos.: The cosmetics company said sales for its third quarter fell amid retail store closures prompted by coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

Newell Brands Inc.: The consumer-goods conglomerate, parent of Yankee Candle, Sharpie pens and Elmer's glue, reported a loss and a drop in sales for the first quarter, citing disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fannie Mae: The company reported a provision for credit losses of $2.58 billion in the first quarter and reported a slightly more than 80% drop in profit.

Cboe Global Markets Inc.: The exchange beat analysts' expectations on earnings and sales as market volatility prompted by the coronavirus pandemic led to increased trading activity.

Charter Communications Inc.: The internet, cable and phone provider said its profit for the first quarter rose along with revenue. Advertising sales revenue, excluding political revenue, fell 5.9% from a year ago due to Covid-19-related cancellations in March, though overall advertising sales revenue rose 5.7%.

Allianz SE: The parent of money manager Pimco has withdrawn its operating profit target for 2020 in light of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and said it expects first-quarter net income to fall by around 30%. The German insurer said late Thursday that it expects net profit for the first three months of the year of 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion) compared with EUR2.0 billion in the year-earlier period.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC: The U.K. lender said operating pretax profit nearly halved in the first quarter as impairments against bad loans soared during the coronavirus pandemic, and warned of uncertainty over its outlook for the full year and medium term.

Ryanair Holdings PLC: The low-cost airline expects to report a net loss of more than 100 million euros ($109 million) for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The airline said that it expects further losses in the second quarter and that it will commence a restructuring and job loss program from July, which may result in the loss of up to 3,000 mainly pilot and cabin crew jobs.

