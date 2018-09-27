Log in
Making Every Purchase A Donation: ShoppingGives "Best Tech Startup" Finalist in Chicago's 2018 TIMMY Awards

09/27/2018 | 08:55pm CEST

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One year since launching to the public, ShoppingGives has been named a finalist for "Best Tech Startup" by Tech in Motion for the Fourth Annual Timmy Awards, recognizing top workplaces for tech professionals in the Chicago area.

Designed to empower social impact with every purchase, ShoppingGives is built from a community of retailers and nonprofits that give back to one another through their customers and supporters. The community is created through two unique technologies: an intuitive online fundraising platform, and a new technology called Change Commerce. Through a fully-integrated digital solution, Change Commerce creates an exchange between retailers and nonprofits, driven by the consumer as the catalyst. This process builds customer loyalty and trust through personalized charitable giving; retailers are able to integrate Change Commerce directly into their checkout process, creating a giving moment with every purchase.

"Through our combination of industry disrupting technology and strong team of innovative leaders, Change Commerce is ready to make an impact for retailers, nonprofits, and consumers -- and already has," says ShoppingGives Founder & CEO Ronny Sage. "Our program allows stores to easily measure their return on donation spend for their CSR and marketing strategies."

Early adopters of Change Commerce include women's luxury apparel White + Warren and Kinly, and wearables company Motiv. For every dollar made, two dollars go back to the nonprofits chosen by the retailer partners' customers.

Voting for Chicago's 2018 Timmy Awards is open through Wednesday, October 3. Winners will be chosen by a panel of expert judges and communal votes. The 2018 Timmy Awards will be held on Wednesday, October 24 at 1871 (222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 1212) from 6 to 8 p.m.

ABOUT SHOPPINGGIVES
ShoppingGives exists to create social impact with every purchase, using its new-to-market technology to solve problems facing retailers today: loyalty and customer engagement, promoting corporate social responsibility. ShoppingGives has unveiled its innovative technology to offer a multi-layered solution called Change CommerceⓇ, which creates an exchange between retailers and nonprofits, driven by the consumer as the catalyst. As it continues to launch with additional national partners, already driving both increased response rate and conversion rate, Change Commerce is poised to disrupt the retailer giving industry in favor of strong new social impact. Visit https://shoppinggives.com.

Press Contact:
Emmy Carragher
emmy@18coffees.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/making-every-purchase-a-donation-shoppinggives-best-tech-startup-finalist-in-chicagos-2018-timmy-awards-300720553.html

SOURCE ShoppingGives


© PRNewswire 2018
