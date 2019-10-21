Making a Lasting Difference: Thirty Extraordinary Companies and Individuals from Around the Globe are Finalists for ELEVATE Best of the Year and Excellence Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is pleased to announce the finalists for Command Alkon’s ELEVATE Awards, recognizing both individual and corporate performance. The Excellence Awards celebrate companies that drive success in their organization through the use of technology, and Best of the Year awards recognize individuals for their extraordinary performance. Multiple finalists are selected for the awards, and the winners will be announced on-site during a unique ELEVATE Awards Ceremony on November 5, 5-7 pm in the Expo Hall.



“The nominations this year were robust and well thought through, which made the judging and comparison process challenging,” said Charity Newsome, Revenue Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “The panel of judges certainly had their work cut out for them, and I look forward to seeing who wins.”

Excellence Awards Finalists:

Excellence in Apex: CRH Americas Materials; Ajax Paving; Edward C. Levuy

Excellence in BuildIt: Kiewit; Iowa DOT; Grand Parkway Infrastructure

Excellence in COMMANDassurance: Permian Basin; Cemstone; Troy Vines

Excellence in COMMANDbatch: Arizona Materials; S.T. Wooten; NEBCO

Excellence in COMMANDqc: Ascension Ready Mix/Quality Concrete; Ultracem; Granitrock

Excellence in COMMANDseries: Garrott Brothers; Dufferin; Wayne Davis

Excellence in HaulIt: Heritage Trucking; Butte Sand and Gravel; JM Materials

Excellence in Integra: Ozinga Brothers; Unibéton, A Division of Ciment Quebec; Titan America

Excellence in MOBILEsales: Colas; IMI; Granite Construction

Excellence in MOBILEticket: CRH Canada; Lehigh Hanson; Garrott Brothers

Excellence in OnBase: Farmer Holding Management; Folsom Ready Mix; Desert Ready Mix

Excellence in COMMANDoptimize: Lehigh Hanson San Diego; Martin Marietta Denver; Demix Beton

Excellence in supplyCONNECT: Reliable Trucking; Charley’s Concrete; Lauren Concrete

Excellence in TrackIt: IMI; Chandler Ready Mix; Charley’s Concrete

Excellence in TrackIt 3P: Preferred Materials; Mulzer; Staker Parson

Trendsetter Award – Innovation in Digitization: Preferred Materials; Ozinga Brothers; Permian Basin

Best of the Year Awards Finalists:

Back Office of the Year: Lourdes Pedrayes, South Florida Milling; Ali Bazanni, NITROcrete; Jason Perry, New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co.

Batch Operator of the Year: Bobby Allen, Martin Marietta; Darren Harp, Andale Ready Mix Central; Beau Ponton, Concrete Placing Company

Contracted Hauler of the Year: Joe Sostaric, Reliable Trucking; Keith Wetsell, Razorback Concrete

Dispatcher of the Year: Matt Franz, Preferred Materials; Kelly Lanners, Knife River North Central; Austin Ames, Paragon Concrete Company of Waterford

Megaproject of the Year: Dave Ramsey, LaFarge Canada; Project Teams – Demix Beton/Dufferin; Ben Diaz, HJC Farms

Outstanding Woman in Heavy Construction: Melissa Kershner, Aurora Contractors, Inc.; Alisa Deychman, HaulHub; Heather Rowe, Phillips Companies

Weighmaster of the Year: Jessica Abfalter, Knife River North Central; Josh Ordos, Granite Construction

Ken Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award: Daniel Banks, Collier Paving; Mike Modica, New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co.; Ryan Bartholomew, Lauren Concrete

Congratulations to all of the finalists. We are proud to recognize excellence in Construction’s Heavy Work community and honor companies and individuals for their achievements in business.

For more details on all things ELEVATE, including the Awards Ceremony, check out the event website and the ELEVATE Electronic Brochure.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com