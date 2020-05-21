Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Making essential deliveries in Portsmouth on a cross bar won't be easy says RHA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

The RHA is dismayed at the notification, received today from Portsmouth City Council at 16.23 informing the Association that from Friday 22 May, some roads in the City centre will be closed to all vehicles with the exception of buses. Deliveries and collection to residents within the closed roads will be permitted before 8am and after 8pm.

Commenting, RHA chief executive Richard Burnett said: 'The lack of notice for these closures is completely unacceptable, unreasonable and in our, view a complete abuse of process.

'Hauliers will have already planned their delivery schedules for tomorrow and those receiving also have to make plans.

It's highly likely there will already be hauliers, with vehicles planned to deliver in this area, after 08.00hrs in the morning, resulting in complete chaos, with HGV's attempting to make deliveries, while unaware of the closures.

'Of course we appreciate that there has been an increase in the number of cyclists and that they must be kept safe at all times. But should Portsmouth businesses and they hauliers they rely on be penalised because of many road users wanting to exercise as opposed to making essential journeys?'

-ENDS-

Disclaimer

RHA - Road Haulage Association Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 17:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:39pFIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:38pCIRCOR Receives Award from Electric Boat to Supply Block V Ball Valves to U.S. Navy
GL
01:37pWORLD PULSE TO LAUNCH #CONNECTWOMENHEALTHEWORLD : Global Responses to COVID-19 Campaign
BU
01:37pLowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Santander Consumer USA (SC).
GL
01:36pWaltzing Matilda Aviation Sees Faster Rebound In Traffic With Unprecedented Pricing On Flights To Florida
PR
01:36pCelebrating Its 10th Anniversary on Air Throughout 2020, Nat Geo WILD Barks About Its 2020-21 Upfront Slate of Returning Favorites, New Series and Stunts
BU
01:35pThe Movie Studio Announces Two Licensed Films Purchased for Distribution in Australia
AQ
01:35pPutnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
01:34pENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:34pNORTHFIELD CAPITAL : Appoints Michael G. Leskovec as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
4URALKALI : Reaches Agreement on Potash Shipments to India
5SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group