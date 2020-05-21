Making essential deliveries in Portsmouth on a cross bar won't be easy says RHA

The RHA is dismayed at the notification, received today from Portsmouth City Council at 16.23 informing the Association that from Friday 22 May, some roads in the City centre will be closed to all vehicles with the exception of buses. Deliveries and collection to residents within the closed roads will be permitted before 8am and after 8pm.

Commenting, RHA chief executive Richard Burnett said: 'The lack of notice for these closures is completely unacceptable, unreasonable and in our, view a complete abuse of process.

'Hauliers will have already planned their delivery schedules for tomorrow and those receiving also have to make plans.

It's highly likely there will already be hauliers, with vehicles planned to deliver in this area, after 08.00hrs in the morning, resulting in complete chaos, with HGV's attempting to make deliveries, while unaware of the closures.

'Of course we appreciate that there has been an increase in the number of cyclists and that they must be kept safe at all times. But should Portsmouth businesses and they hauliers they rely on be penalised because of many road users wanting to exercise as opposed to making essential journeys?'

