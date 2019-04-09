Log in
Malawi 2018/19 maize output up 24 pct, minimal effect from cyclone Idai- minister

04/09/2019 | 04:51am EDT
Subsistence farmer work their field of maize after late rains near Malawi's capital Lilongwe

BLANTYRE (Reuters) - Malawi's maize output increased by just over 24 percent in the 2018/19 farming year so far, boosted by favourable weather conditions and government subsidies, the agriculture minister said on Tuesday.

Production rose to 3.355 million metric tonnes from 2.697 million metric tonnes in the 2017/18 farming season, according to the second round of the 2018/19 Agricultural Production Estimate Survey (APES), Joseph Mwanamvekha, minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development said.

In February, the government had estimated production of 3.387 million metric tonnes in the 2018/19 season which ends in May.

Maize is a staple crop in the southern African nation of 19 million people.

Mwanamvekha said cumulative rainfall performance for most parts of the country has been good this season compared to last season, while government subsidies to farms also helped lift production.

"Despite the floods which occurred in the southern region districts, the general picture is that crop production will increase significantly over last season and (the) five-year average on all commodities except cotton and wheat," he said in a statement.

Malawi, along with its neighbours Mozambique and Zimbabwe were hit in March by floods linked to Cyclone Idai, which killed hundreds of people in those countries.

Mwanamvekha said that while the floods had damaged livestock, crops, fisheries and irrigation infrastructure, crops in most affected areas were at "an advanced physiological development stage," meaning that the loss was minimal.

The government plans to distribute maize seed and sweet potato vines to affected farming households, he added.

(Reporting by Frank Phiri; Editing by Susan Fenton)

