Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malawi's economy to shrink 1.9% in 2020, president says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/05/2020 | 04:50am EDT
Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera is sworn in in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi's economy will contract 1.9% this year because of instability caused by a presidential election re-run and the COVID-19 pandemic, President Lazarus Chakwera said in a state of the nation address on Friday.

Chakwera unseated former leader Peter Mutharika in a June 23 re-run election after the 2019 polls were overturned by a court, citing irregularities.

The power transition was cheered by pro-democracy activists and many of the southern African country's 18 million citizens.

Addressing lawmakers in parliament, Chakwera said public debt had risen to 4.1 trillion Malawi kwacha ($5.53 billion), or 59% of gross domestic product.

He repeated promises to crack down on corruption, saying it was holding back economic growth.

"The success of Malawi's economy going forward, ... we will not tolerate corruption nor will we interfere in the affairs of institutions fighting corruption, we will observe the rule of law in order to provide predictability of the political and economic environment," he said.

($1 = 741.1100 kwacha)

(Reporting by Frank Phiri, Editing by William Maclean)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07aTikTok troubles narrow gap between Beijing and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming
RE
05:06aIKEA's shopping centers arm buys San Francisco mall in its first US real estate deal
RE
05:00aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : DPR Issues directives to deepen gas usage as alternative fuel
PU
04:50aMalawi's economy to shrink 1.9% in 2020, president says
RE
04:45aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh meets Chinese Defence Minister at latter's request on the sidelines of SCO meeting in Moscow
PU
04:08aJapan's Suga signals ultra-easy monetary policy to continue
RE
04:07aJapan's Suga says would like to see continuation of easing policies -Nikkei
RE
04:03aJapan's Suga signals ultra-easy monetary policy to continue
RE
03:41aGoldman Sachs joins syndicate for Ant IPO of up to $30 billion, say sources
RE
03:30aJapan coastguard suspends search for crew from capsized cattle ship due to bad weather
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETSY, INC. : Etsy gets into S&P 500, Tesla does not
2MODERNA, INC. : Vaccine developer Moderna could slow COVID-19 trials to add at-risk minorities
3ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. rural telecom networks need $1.8 billion to remove Huawei, ZTE equipment - FCC
4SANOFI FRANCE CHIEF: future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros
5SANOFI : SANOFI FRANCE CHIEF: future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group