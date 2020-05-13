Malaysia 1Q GDP Growth Slows Due to Virus Lockdown

By Chester Tay



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's economic growth slowed to 0.7% in the first quarter, official data showed Wednesday, reflecting the impact of movement and travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The growth, Malaysia's slowest since the 2009 global financial crisis, beat expectations of a 1.3% contraction by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. It compares with the 3.6% growth in the final quarter of 2019. Prior to the pandemic, officials projected growth of up to 4.2% for 2020.

Bank Negara Malaysia said the country's economy is expected to contract in the second quarter, reflecting the effects of extended containment measures at home and abroad.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com