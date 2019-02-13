Log in
Malaysia 4Q GDP +4.7% on Year; Supported by Consumption, Commodity-Related Sectors

02/13/2019 | 11:15pm EST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's economy grew as expected in the fourth quarter helped by resilient private consumption and improvements in commodity-related sectors.

Gross domestic product in October-December expanded 4.7% from the same period a year earlier, according to Malaysia's central bank, known as Bank Negara Malaysia, on Thursday. The growth improved on the third quarter's 4.4% expansion, which had been the slowest quarter since third quarter of 2016. The result was in line with the 4.7% median growth forecast from a Wall Street Journal poll of 11 economists.

The rebound in economic growth was a relief for Malaysia which, because of its dependence on external demand, has been weighed by the trade tensions between two of its major trading partners--the U.S. and China. Economic growth in Southeast Asia's third-largest economy had slowed for four consecutive quarters since posting a 6.2% expansion in the third quarter of 2017.

On a sequential basis, which is a closer measure of the economy's recent momentum, Malaysia's economy in the fourth quarter grew a seasonally adjusted 1.4% from the quarter before.

For the full year 2018, Malaysia's GDP grew 4.7%, slightly below the official forecast for a 4.8% expansion by the central bank and finance ministry. In 2017, Malaysia's economy grew 5.9%.

-- Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

