Malaysia Apr CPI +0.2% on Year; +0.4% Expected

05/24/2019 | 12:16am EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's inflation maintained its pace in April, driven by higher prices of housing, water, electricity, food and nonalcoholic beverages.

The consumer-price index or CPI climbed 0.2% from a year earlier, the Department of Statistics said Friday. The CPI had risen at the same pace in March after having contracted in the first two months of this year.

The figure, was however, lower than the 0.4% median forecast in a poll of eight economists by The Wall Street Journal.

Malaysia's chief statistician Mohd. Uzir Mahidin said in a statement that April's inflation was driven by higher prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, alcohol beverages and tobacco, education, food and non-alcoholic beverage and restaurants and hotels.

The low-inflation environment had led Malaysia's central bank to lower interest rates earlier this month to give the economy a boost in the face of challenging growth prospects.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

