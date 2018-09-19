Malaysia August Inflation Eased to 0.2%

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's inflation weakened last month as consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in three-and-a-half years, data from the Statistics Department showed Wednesday.

The consumer-price index rose 0.2% in August from a year earlier, compared with a 0.9% increase in July. The figure was lower than the 0.5% increase tipped by a Wall Street Journal poll of five economists.

Malaysia's chief statistician Uzir Mahidin said the slowdown was due mainly to the impact of lower fuel costs year-over-year.

Compared with the month before, the CPI rose 0.2%, the data showed.

