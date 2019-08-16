Malaysia Bucks Regional Trend With Forecast-Beating 2Q GDP Growth

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's economy grew more strongly than expected in the second quarter as all its economic sectors continued expanding, defying the trend of deceleration observed elsewhere in the region such as in China and Singapore.

Gross domestic product in the April-to-June period climbed 4.9% from the same period a year earlier, Malaysia's central bank said Friday.

That growth outpaced the 4.5% on-year expansion recorded in the first quarter and beat the median 4.7% forecast from a Wall Street Journal poll of 10 economists.

The latest GDP data comes as the small, trade-dependent Malaysian economy faces multiple challenges to its growth prospects, weighed down by protracted trade tensions between two of its major trading partners--the U.S. and China.

In May, Bank Negara Malaysia became one of the first central banks in Asia to cut interest rates in 2019. The bank cut its overnight policy rate by 25 basis point to 3.00%-- marking the first time since July 2016--in a bid to boost the national economy.

On a sequential basis, a closer measure of the economy's recent momentum, Malaysia's economy grew 1.0% on seasonally adjusted terms in the second quarter.

