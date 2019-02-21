Malaysia CPI Falls in January; First Time Since November 2009

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian consumer prices fell in January, declining for the first time in almost a decade.

The consumer-price index decreased 0.7% from a year earlier, the Department of Statistics said Friday, compared with December's 0.2% growth and the 0.1% rise tipped by a Wall Street Journal poll of seven economists. The last time Malaysia's CPI declined was in November 2009 when it fell 0.1%.

Compared with the month before, the CPI dropped 0.5%, the data showed.

Mohd Uzir Mahidin, Malaysia's Chief Statistician, said in a statement that the decline in January's CPI was mainly due to a 7.8% drop in transportation costs. The transportation index has a 14.6% weight on Malaysia's CPI.

Weak prices could provide ample policy space for Malaysia's central bank to maneuver the current economic environment, which most economists expect to be challenging in view of the trade tensions between the U.S and China.

-- Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com