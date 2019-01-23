Malaysia Dec CPI +0.2% on Year; +0.4% Expected

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Inflation in Malaysia accelerated at a slower-than-expected pace in December, data released by the Department of Statistics on Thursday showed.

The consumer-price index climbed 0.2% from a year earlier, same as November's 0.2% growth, the Department of Statistics said. The figure was lower than the 0.4% rise tipped in a poll of nine economists by The Wall Street Journal.

Compared with the previous month, the CPI grew 0.1%, the data showed.

For the full year of 2018, CPI increased 1.0% on-year, it said.

Malaysia's Chief Statistician Uzir Mahidin said the rise in December's inflation was mainly due to higher costs for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, restaurants and hotels, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, as well as education.

Malaysia's inflation has remained mild since a new government led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad scrapped an unpopular goods and services tax in June last year and reinstated a narrower sales and services tax in September.

