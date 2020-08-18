Malaysia Deflationary Pressure Eases as Jul CPI Down 1.3%

By Chester Tay



Malaysia deflationary pressure eased in July, largely driven by rising prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, communication, health and education, after the country began gradually reopening much of its economy in May following pandemic-related shutdowns.

The consumer-price index fell 1.3% from a year earlier, the Department of Statistics said Tuesday. That was in line with a Wall Street Journal poll of eight economists, whose median consensus had expected the index to decline 1.3%.

The country remains in deflation for its fifth consecutive month as a result of falling prices of transport, housing, utilities, clothing and household equipment and furnishings, the statistics department said.

The July CPI rose 0.7% from June, while CPI for the first seven months of the year fell 0.9% from a year earlier, the data showed.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com