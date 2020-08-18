Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia Deflationary Pressure Eases as Jul CPI Down 1.3%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 12:39am EDT

By Chester Tay

Malaysia deflationary pressure eased in July, largely driven by rising prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, communication, health and education, after the country began gradually reopening much of its economy in May following pandemic-related shutdowns.

The consumer-price index fell 1.3% from a year earlier, the Department of Statistics said Tuesday. That was in line with a Wall Street Journal poll of eight economists, whose median consensus had expected the index to decline 1.3%.

The country remains in deflation for its fifth consecutive month as a result of falling prices of transport, housing, utilities, clothing and household equipment and furnishings, the statistics department said.

The July CPI rose 0.7% from June, while CPI for the first seven months of the year fell 0.9% from a year earlier, the data showed.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:08aGUNNEBO INDUSTRIER : GrabiQ Webinar Training
PU
01:02aIndonesia's Trade Surplus Widened in July as Exports Gained
DJ
12:49aIndonesia posts biggest trade surplus in nine years in July
RE
12:44aTrump rejects proposal to cut military healthcare by $2.2 billion
RE
12:42aChina healthcare, consumer shares fuel strong rally; Hong Kong up
RE
12:42aHong Kong leader says won't take U.S. sanctions against her to heart
RE
12:39aMalaysia Deflationary Pressure Eases as Jul CPI Down 1.3%
DJ
12:28aAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Approves $100-M Loan to Uzbekistan for Healthcare Emergency Response
PU
12:19aChina-backed AIIB approves $100 million loan to Uzbekistan to fight COVID-19
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : 3Q20 Capital Funding and Asset Quality update slides
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : U.S. tightening restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips
3NASDAQ COMP. : Dollar falls as risk-on move boosts stocks
4PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
5BHP GROUP : BHP : Results for the year ended 30 June 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group