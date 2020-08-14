Malaysia Economy Contracts 17.1% in Second Quarter

By Chester Tay



Malaysia posted its worst economic contraction on record in the second quarter as business activity stalled amid lockdowns to contain Covid-19.

The economy contracted 17.1% compared with the same period a year earlier, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia Friday. The Southeast Asian nation went on full lockdown in April amid rising cases of Covid-19 before gradually reopening some sectors in May and June.

The contraction, which was worse than the 11.2% decline in the fourth quarter of 1998 during the Asian financial crisis, was weaker than expectations for a 9.0% contraction according to a Wall Street Journal poll of economists. In the first quarter, the economy grew 0.7%.

The central bank said it expects the Malaysian economy to recover gradually in second half of the year, driven by improvements in global growth and trade, the reopening of the domestic economy, improvements in income prospects and consumption spending as well as government's stimulus measures.

Bank Negara Malaysia said other factors supporting growth included large infrastructure projects and recovery in commodity production.

The central bank revised its 2020 gross domestic product forecast to a contraction of between 3.5% and 5.5%, and projected GDP would rebound between 5.5% to 8.0% in 2021.

In April, it projected a 2020 economic performance of between a 2.0% contraction and 0.5% growth. Prior to the pandemic, officials had forecast growth of up to 4.2%.

BNM said average headline inflation for 2020 is likely to be negative, in line with its earlier projection for the consumer price index to come in between a 1.5% fall and a 0.5% increase, primarily reflecting substantially lower global oil prices.

