Malaysia Exports Contract for the First Time Since February

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's exports contracted for the first time since February, mainly because of sharply weaker growth in shipments of electrical and electronics products.

Exports contracted 0.3% in August from a year earlier, Malaysia's Ministry of International Trade and Industry said a statement on Friday. The figure was sharply weaker than the median forecast of 8.2% growth in a Wall Street Journal poll of nine economists and the 9.4% expansion posted in July.

On a month-on-month basis, exports contracted 5% in August.

Imports jumped 11.2% from a year earlier, beating the economists' 10.1% growth forecast, mainly due to higher imports of intermediate, capital and consumption goods. In July, imports increased 10.3% from a year earlier.

The latest data could point toward a further weakening of Malaysian economic growth in the third quarter. In the second quarter, economic growth weakened to 4.5%, the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2016. It also marked the third straight quarter of decelerating growth in the Southeast Asian nation.

Exports of electrical and electronic products, which accounted for 39.2% of total exports, increased by 3.2% in August from a year earlier, slowing from a 23.6% surge in July. Exports of petroleum products, which represented 6.2% of total exports, dropped 3.3% from a year earlier, versus a decline of 13% in July.

Exports of chemicals and chemical products, which made up 6.1% of total exports, increased 22.6% from a year earlier, accelerating from the 19.3% expansion posted in July. Exports of palm oil and palm oil-based agriculture products, which accounted for 4% of total exports, decreased 27% in August.

Malaysia's exports to China, one of the country's largest trading partners, increased 4.5% in August from a year earlier, slowing from a 37.5% jump in July.

Exports to the U.S. declined 2% from a year earlier, reversing from a 6.7% rise recorded in July, mainly due to a decline in exports of electrical and electronic products, palm oil and palm oil-based agriculture products and transport equipment.

The trade surplus shrank to 1.61 billion ringgit ($388.7 million) in August, compared with a MYR8.3 billion surplus in July.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com