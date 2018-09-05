Log in
Malaysia Exports Grew More Than Expected in July

09/05/2018 | 06:15am CEST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's exports grew stronger than expected in July, driven in large part by a firm increase in the shipments of electrical and electronics products, according to a statement from the country's Ministry of International Trade and Industry on Wednesday.

Exports increased 9.4% in July from a year earlier, according to the ministry. It was stronger than the median forecast for 3.0% growth in a poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal of seven economists. In June, exports expanded by 7.6%.

On a month-over-month basis, exports grew 9.6% in July.

Imports rose 10.3% from a year earlier, beating the economists' 5.3% growth expectation, due mainly to higher imports of capital and consumption goods. In June, imports jumped 14.9% from a year earlier.

The latest data points to a strong start in the second half of this year for the Malaysian economy. In the second quarter economic growth weakened to 4.5%, the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2016. It also marked the third straight quarter of decelerating growth.

Exports of electrical and electronic products, which accounted for 40.1% of total exports, surged 23.6% in July from a year earlier, accelerating from a 6.9% rise in June. Exports of petroleum products, which made up 7.2% of total exports, declined by 13% from a year ago in July, compared with a 33.9% jump recorded in June.

Export of chemicals and chemical products, which made up 5.6% of total exports, increased 19.3% from a year earlier in July, slowing from a 31.6% expansion posted in June. Crude petroleum, making up 4.4% of total exports, surged by 90.1% in July from a year earlier.

Malaysia's exports to China, one of the country's largest trading partners, jumped 37.5% from a year earlier in July, accelerating from a 16.9% increase in June, mainly due to higher exports of electrical and electronics products, chemicals and chemical products, liquefied natural gas, petroleum products and crude petroleum.

Exports to the U.S. rose by 6.7% from a year earlier in July, rebounding from a 1.9% decline in June. This was underpinned by higher exports of optical and scientific equipment, machinery, equipment and parts, manufactures of metal as well as crude petroleum.

The trade surplus expanded to 8.3 billion ringgit ($2 billion) in July, compared with a MYR6.04 billion surplus in June.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

