Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia Exports Grow Slower Than Expected in November

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 05:15am CET

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's exports grew slower than expected in November, mainly weighed by a decline in the shipments of electrical and electronic products, according to a statement from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry on Friday.

Exports climbed 1.6% in November from a year earlier, according to the ministry. This is lower than the median forecast of 6.6% growth in a Wall Street Journal poll of six economists, and the 17.7% jump in October.

On a month-to-month basis, exports declined 12% in November.

Imports climbed 5% from a year earlier, stronger than the economists' 4.4% growth forecast, mainly due to rises in capital and consumption goods. In October, imports jumped 11.4% from a year earlier, rebounding from a 2.7% year-over-year decline in September.

The trade surplus shrank to 7.55 billion ringgit ($1.82 billion) in November from a record high of MYR16.32 billion in October.

Shipments of electrical and electronic products, which accounted for 36.8% of total exports, declined by 1.7% in November from a year earlier, reversing a 23.3% jump in October.

Exports of petroleum products, which constituted 8.8% of total exports, rose by 41.2% from a year earlier in November, accelerating from a 31.2% surge in October.

Exports of palm-oil and palm-oil based agriculture products, which accounted for 4.4% of total exports, dropped 21.1% in November, worsening from a decline of 17.3% in October.

Malaysia's exports to China, one of its largest trading partners, rose 3.3% from a year earlier in November, slowing from a rise of 33% in October, according to the statement.

Exports to the U.S. dropped 3.6% from a year earlier in November, reversing from a 7.6% rise in October. This was mainly due to softer demand for manufactured goods, particularly electrical and electronics products.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:18aHudson's Bay chairman's firm to buy Ontario pension fund stake in retailer
RE
06:16aChinese phone maker Huawei punishes employees for iPhone tweet blunder
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:09aTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : GMP clearance guidance
PU
06:04aU.S. job gains seen picking up, may soothe jittery markets
RE
05:59aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Emergency safety system funded for Central Highlands
PU
05:31aU.S. RETAIL VACANCIES RISE MARGINALLY IN FOURTH QUARTER : Reis
RE
05:28aPhilippines jumps as inflation cools, Singapore offers bargains
RE
05:20aYen weakens but gains capped by global growth worries
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
2Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
3SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care S..
4APPLE : Intense Growth Fears Pummel Stocks After Apple Cuts Revenue Forecast
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Indonesia Pertamina to buy domestic crude oil from foreign contractors from Ja..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.