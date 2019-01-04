Malaysia Exports Grow Slower Than Expected in November

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's exports grew slower than expected in November, mainly weighed by a decline in the shipments of electrical and electronic products, according to a statement from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry on Friday.

Exports climbed 1.6% in November from a year earlier, according to the ministry. This is lower than the median forecast of 6.6% growth in a Wall Street Journal poll of six economists, and the 17.7% jump in October.

On a month-to-month basis, exports declined 12% in November.

Imports climbed 5% from a year earlier, stronger than the economists' 4.4% growth forecast, mainly due to rises in capital and consumption goods. In October, imports jumped 11.4% from a year earlier, rebounding from a 2.7% year-over-year decline in September.

The trade surplus shrank to 7.55 billion ringgit ($1.82 billion) in November from a record high of MYR16.32 billion in October.

Shipments of electrical and electronic products, which accounted for 36.8% of total exports, declined by 1.7% in November from a year earlier, reversing a 23.3% jump in October.

Exports of petroleum products, which constituted 8.8% of total exports, rose by 41.2% from a year earlier in November, accelerating from a 31.2% surge in October.

Exports of palm-oil and palm-oil based agriculture products, which accounted for 4.4% of total exports, dropped 21.1% in November, worsening from a decline of 17.3% in October.

Malaysia's exports to China, one of its largest trading partners, rose 3.3% from a year earlier in November, slowing from a rise of 33% in October, according to the statement.

Exports to the U.S. dropped 3.6% from a year earlier in November, reversing from a 7.6% rise in October. This was mainly due to softer demand for manufactured goods, particularly electrical and electronics products.

