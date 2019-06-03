Log in
Malaysia Exports Rise 1.1%, Snap Two Straight Months of Declines

06/03/2019 | 12:15am EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--A recovery in demand for electrical and electronic products buoyed Malaysia's exports in April, putting an end to two consecutive months of declines, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry on Monday.

Exports rose 1.1% in April from a year earlier, data from the ministry showed, reversing a 0.5% drop in March and beating the median forecast for a 1.0% decline in a Wall Street Journal poll of seven economists.

On a month-on-month basis, Malaysia's exports increased 1.4% in April.

Imports rose 4.4% % from a year earlier, beating the 0.4% decline in the poll of economists, mainly due to a surge in intermediate and consumption goods imports. In March, imports dropped 0.1% from a year earlier.

The trade surplus however shrank to 10.86 billion ringgit ($2.59 billion) in April from a MYR14.4 billion surplus logged in March.

Shipments of electrical and electronic products, which accounted for 38.9% of total exports, increased by 3.9% in April from a year earlier, recovering from a 1.9% decrease in March.

Exports of petroleum products, which constituted 8.4% of total exports, increased by 11.6% from a year earlier in April, slowing from March's 16.2% climb.

Exports of agriculture goods, which include palm oil and palm-oil-based agriculture products, fell 9.3% from a year earlier.

Malaysia's exports to China, one of its largest trading partners, contracted 6.9% from a year earlier in April after rising 11.8% in March. The ministry attributed the contraction to weaker Chinese demand for electrical and electronic products, petroleum products as well as metalliferous ores and scrap metal.

Malaysia's exports to the U.S expanded by 3.1% from a year earlier in April, driven by stronger demand for manufactured goods such as electrical and electronic products, optical and scientific equipment, metal products, processed food as well as rubber products.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

