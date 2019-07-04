Malaysia Exports Rose 2.5% in May, Missing Expectations

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's exports growth accelerated in May as shipments of agricultural goods rebounded after 15 consecutive monthly declines, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

Exports rose 2.5% in May from a year ago, the ministry said, compared with the 1.1% increase in April. The May reading was below the 3.9% median forecast of nine economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

On a month-on-month basis, exports fell 1.2% in May.

Imports rose 1.4% from a year ago, missing the economists' median forecast of a 2.2% increase. In April, imports rose 4.4% from a year ago.

The trade surplus narrowed to 9.08 billion ringgit ($2.19 billion) in May from MYR10.86 billion in April.

Shipments of electrical and electronic products, which account for 34.9% of Malaysia's total exports, rose 0.5% in May from a year earlier, slowing from the 3.9% increase in April.

Exports of petroleum products, which make up 8.2% of the total, fell 14.9% from a year ago in May, reversing the 11.6% rise in April.

Exports of agricultural goods, which include palm oil and palm-oil-based agricultural products, jumped 15.3% on year in May after declining since February 2018.

Malaysia's exports to China, one of its largest trading partners, fell 2.2% in May from the previous year, improving from the 6.9% contraction in April, due to lower exports of electrical and electronics products and manufactures of metal and petroleum products, the ministry said.

Exports to the U.S jumped 11.7% from a year ago in May, accelerating from April's 3.1% increase, mainly due to higher exports of electrical and electronics products, palm oil and palm-oil-based agricultural products, wood and rubber products, machinery, equipment and manufactures of metal.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com