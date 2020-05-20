Malaysia Falls Deeper Into Deflation in April

By Chester Tay



Malaysia fell deeper into deflation in April, due to a decline in prices of transportation, utilities, housing and fuels.

The consumer price index fell by more than expected in April, dropping 2.9% compared with the same period a year earlier, the Department of Statistics said Wednesday. That was its biggest drop since 2010 and came after it slipped 0.2% in March.

The April CPI declined 2.7% compared with the month before, according to the data.

Nevertheless, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, miscellaneous goods and services, communication, health and education continue to rise, the statistics department said.

A Wall Street Journal poll of nine economists had tipped April's CPI would decline 0.8% from a year earlier.

