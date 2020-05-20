Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia Falls Deeper Into Deflation in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 12:16am EDT

By Chester Tay

Malaysia fell deeper into deflation in April, due to a decline in prices of transportation, utilities, housing and fuels.

The consumer price index fell by more than expected in April, dropping 2.9% compared with the same period a year earlier, the Department of Statistics said Wednesday. That was its biggest drop since 2010 and came after it slipped 0.2% in March.

The April CPI declined 2.7% compared with the month before, according to the data.

Nevertheless, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, miscellaneous goods and services, communication, health and education continue to rise, the statistics department said.

A Wall Street Journal poll of nine economists had tipped April's CPI would decline 0.8% from a year earlier.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:48aAnnouncement of Changes of Executives
PU
12:48aChina's pork prices continue to fall
PU
12:48aBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Press Release_
PU
12:48aBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet
PU
12:28aMalaysia's April CPI falls 2.9%, more than forecast
RE
12:23aGlobal green energy growth to fall for first time in 20 years - IEA
RE
12:22aOil rises on signs of firmer demand, fall in U.S. crude stocks
RE
12:19aOil rises on signs of firmer demand, fall in U.S. crude stocks
RE
12:16aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most slip as vaccine optimism evaporates; Singapore drops most
RE
12:16aNoble Receives Final Exchange Approval to Complete Transactions with Canada Nickel Company Inc.
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : China drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany
3FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares fall after report Avigan not showing clear efficacy in some ..
4MODERNA, INC. : Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : sees double-digit wealth asset growth in Asia by 2023
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group