Malaysia Feb factory output up 1.7 percent year-on-year, meets forecast

February's annual output growth was in line with the median estimate among 10 economists surveyed by Reuters. The pace was slower than January's growth, which came in at 3.2 percent annually.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity generation and mining sectors.

Output growth in February was supported by gains in the manufacturing and electricity generation sectors, data from the Statistics Department showed.

Electricity output rose 4.9 percent year-on-year in February, while the manufacturing sector index was up 3.7 percent.

Mining output, however, contracted sharply by 5 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

Malaysia's exports fell sharply in February, declining 5.3 percent year-on-year, as trade slowed with most of its partners.

