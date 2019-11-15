Malaysia GDP Growth Slowed to 4.4% On-Year in 3Q

By Yi Wei Wong



Malaysia's economy slowed in the third quarter due to weaker trade and declines in mining and construction activities.

The gross domestic product grew 4.4% on-year in the July-to-September quarter, slowing from a 4.9% expansion in the second quarter, data from Malaysia's Department of Statistics showed Friday.

Manufacturing grew 3.6% on year in the third quarter, slowing from a 4.3% rise in the June quarter, the data showed.

Agricultural output rose 3.7%, slower than the 4.2% increase in the previous quarter. Services output rose 5.9%, while mining and construction both slipped into contraction in the third quarter, the data showed.

Malaysia's current account surplus stood at 11.5 billion Malaysian ringgit ($2.76 billion) in the third quarter, down from MYR14.3 billion in the previous quarter, the data showed.

Foreign direct investment fell to MYR2.9 billion from MYR4.4 billion the previous quarter, the government said.

The nation's central bank said in a separate statement that it expects growth to stay within its expected range in 2019 and into 2020. Bank Negara Malaysia previously projected the economy to grow 4.3%-4.8% in 2019.

