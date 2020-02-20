Malaysia Inflation Hits Highest Level Since May 2018

By Chester Tay



Malaysia's inflation accelerated at its fastest pace since May 2018 in January, as prices of transport, miscellaneous goods and services rose.

The consumer-price index rose 1.6% in January from a year earlier, compared with December's 1.0% increase, the Department of Statistics said Friday.

Compared with the previous month, the CPI edged 0.1% higher, the data showed.

The prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, education and communication all rose, the statistics department said.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com