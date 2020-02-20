Log in
Malaysia Inflation Hits Highest Level Since May 2018

02/20/2020 | 11:39pm EST

By Chester Tay

Malaysia's inflation accelerated at its fastest pace since May 2018 in January, as prices of transport, miscellaneous goods and services rose.

The consumer-price index rose 1.6% in January from a year earlier, compared with December's 1.0% increase, the Department of Statistics said Friday.

Compared with the previous month, the CPI edged 0.1% higher, the data showed.

The prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, education and communication all rose, the statistics department said.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

