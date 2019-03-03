Malaysia January Exports Stronger Than Expected; Up 3.1% On-Year

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's exports saw stronger-than-expected growth in January, mainly due to a rebound in shipments to China and exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to a statement issued by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry on Monday.

Exports climbed 3.1% in January from a year ago, according to the ministry. This was higher than the median forecast of 0.9% growth from a Wall Street Journal poll of eight economists, but lower than the 4.8% jump in December.

On a month-on-month basis, Malaysia's exports increased 2.2% in January.

Imports grew 1.0% from a year ago, the same pace as December but lower than the economist poll's 1.3% growth forecast. The increase in imports was mainly due to higher imports of consumption goods.

The trade surplus expanded to 11.52 billion ringgit ($2.8 billion) in January, higher than the MYR10.43 billion surplus logged in December.

For exports, shipments of electrical and electronic products, which accounted for 40.1% of total exports, increased by 8.2% in January from a year earlier, slowing from the 14.2% expansion in December.

Shipments of chemicals and chemical products, which made up 6.1% of total exports, rose 16.7% in January, slowing from the 36.6% expansion in December. LNG exports, which constituted about 6% of total exports, jumped by 37.5% in January, reversing from the 2.7% decline in December.

Exports of petroleum products, which constituted 5.4% of total exports, decreased by 24.1% from a year ago in January, worsening from the 18.4% decline in December.

Exports of palm-oil and palm-oil based agriculture products, which accounted for 4.4% of total exports, dropped 19.5% on-year in January.

Malaysia's exports to China, one of its largest trading partners, increased by 9.1% from a year ago in January on account of higher exports of LNG, chemicals and chemical products, palm oil and palm oil based agriculture products, petroleum products, as well as metalliferous ores and metal scrap.

Exports to the U.S. rose by 9.4% from a year ago in January, underpinned mainly by higher shipments of manufactured goods, according to the ministry.

