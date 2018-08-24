Log in
News  >  Economy & Forex

Malaysia July CPI +0.9% on Year; +0.8% Expected

08/24/2018 | 06:15am CEST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's inflation accelerated slightly more-than-expected in July, data released by the Department of Statistics on Friday showed.

The consumer-price index or CPI rose 0.9% in July from a year earlier, the Department of Statistics said, compared with a 0.8% increase in June. The figure was slightly higher than the median 0.8% rise predicted by seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Malaysia's chief statistician Mohd Uzir Hahidin said the increase was mainly due to higher prices for transport, housing, water, electricity and gas, among others.

Compared with the month before, the CPI grew 0.2% in July, according to the data. CPI for the January-July period grew 1.4% on year.

-Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

