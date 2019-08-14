Malaysia July Inflation Slips to 1.4%

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's inflation in July a little lower than in June, according to the Department of Statistics Wednesday.

The consumer-price index rose 1.4% from a year earlier, compared with June's 1.5% rise. The figure was slightly lower than the 1.5% increase tipped by a Wall Street Journal poll of nine economists.

Compared with the month before, July's CPI rose 0.1%, the data showed.

July's inflation was mainly driven by an increase in prices for house maintenance, food and drinks and spending on leisure activities, according to the statistics department.

Malaysia's chief statistician Mohd. Uzir Mahidin said that of the 552 items covered in the CPI, 394 items showed an on-year increase in July, 120 items declined and the rest were unchanged.

