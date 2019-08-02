Malaysia June Exports Decline 3.1% on Year, Missing Expectations

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's exports declined in June, performing worse than expected after two months of growth, mainly due to drop in shipments of electrical and electronics products, according to a Ministry of International Trade and Industry statement issued Friday.

Exports contracted 3.1% in June from a year ago, compared with the median forecast of 2.3% growth in a Wall Street Journal poll of eight economists, and a reversal from the 2.5% climb in May. Malaysia last posted a decline in exports in March, with a 0.5% on-year drop.

On a month-over-month basis, Malaysia's exports declined 9.5% in June.

Imports in June fell 9.2% from a year ago, weaker than economists' forecast of a 2.0% decline, amid a decline in imports of intermediate, capital and consumption goods. In May, imports expanded 1.4% from a year ago.

The trade surplus expanded to 10.26 billion ringgit ($2.47 billion) in June from the MYR9.08 billion surplus logged in May.

In terms of exports, shipments of electrical and electronic products, which accounted for 36.9% of total exports, decreased by 6% in June from a year earlier, compared with a 0.5% increase in May.

Exports of petroleum products, which comprised 8% of total exports, dropped 2.4% from a year ago, improving from a 14.9% fall in May.

Exports of agriculture goods, including palm oil and palm-oil-based agriculture products, fell 0.8% on year in June, reversing from a 15.3% jump in May.

Malaysia's exports to China, one of its largest trading partners, fell 12% from a year ago in June, worsening from a 2.2% contraction in May. The fall was a result of lower exports of petroleum products, electrical and electronics products, metalliferous ores and metal scrap, as well as metal-manufactured products.

The country's exports to the U.S increased by 8.8% from a year ago in June, decelerating from a 11.7% expansion in May.

