Malaysia Keeps Interest Rates on Hold After Strong 2Q

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's central bank left interest rates unchanged after stronger-than-expected economic growth in the second quarter, opting not to echo recent easing by its counterparts in India, Thailand, New Zealand and the Philippines.

Bank Negara Malaysia held its overnight policy rate at 3.00% on Thursday, as expected by nine out of 10 economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

That marked the fourth straight month it has kept the rate at that level after becoming one of the first central banks in Asia to cut interest rates in May. The 25 basis-point cut made then was a bid to boost economic growth and the Southeast Asian nation's first since July 2016.

"At the current level of the OPR [overnight policy rate], the stance of monetary policy remains accommodative and supportive of economic activity," Bank Negara Malaysia said.

