Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Bhd : MHB Secures Frame Agreement from PETRONAS for Offshore Structure Works

01/08/2019 | 03:39am EST

PRESS RELEASE

Kuala Lumpur, 8 January 2019

MHB Secures Frame Agreement from PETRONAS for Offshore Structure Works

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (MHB or Group) wishes to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE) has been awarded a frame agreement by PETRONAS for the provision of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of fixed offshore structure works.

The frame agreement consists of two packages as per listed below:

  • Package A: Fixed offshore structures of weight exceeding 7,500MT

  • Package B: Fixed offshore structures of weight not exceeding or equal to 7,500MT

The agreement, valid for 6 years for both Package A and Package B are on a Mini Bidding basis, applicable to projects being managed under PETRONAS' Petroleum Agreement Contractors and covers all oil & gas blocks within Malaysia.

Wan Mashitah Wan Abdullah Sani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MHB, commented, "We are honoured to be chosen to continue supporting PETRONAS' offshore initiatives. This award is a reflection of continued trust in our ability to execute projects and to deliver the desired results. Our aim is to deliver all projects efficiently, without compromising on safety and quality".

*****

Open

About MHB

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (MHB) is a globally trusted energy industry and marine solutions provider for a wide range of heavy engineering facilities and vessels.

MHB has more than 40-year track record of delivering integrated and complex solutions, including deepwater support services to international oil & gas clients. We are equally recognised for our global expertise in offshore conversion services and LNG vessel repair and dry docking. MHB also owns and operates a regional Centre of Excellence - a learning centre that produces technically expert workers for the industry.

Backed by an exceptional track record, a highly skilled workforce and world-class facilities, MHB is able to provide innovative solutions to meet the complex demands of the energy industry - safely, on time and within cost.

  • Full range EPCIC services for heavy engineering construction

  • Complete conversion works in one location

  • Comprehensive marine repair, refurbishment, upgrading and life extension of vessels and rigs

For more information, kindly contact MHB Corporate Communications:

Nor Mariam Mohd Nazir

Roslina Radzlan

Tel: +603 2275 3948

Tel: +607 268 2450

Hp: +6012 341 9494

Hp: +6013 740 0400

Email:nor.mariam@mmhe.com.my

Email:roslinaradz@mmhe.com.my

Open

Disclaimer

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 08:38:03 UTC
