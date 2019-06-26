Malaysia May CPI +0.2% on Year; +0.3% Expected

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's inflation stayed steady in May, according to data released by the Department of Statistics on Wednesday.

The consumer-price index or CPI rose 0.2% in May from a year earlier. Inflation was unchanged from April's 0.2% rise but was slightly lower than the 0.3% rise forecast by nine economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Compared with the month before, the CPI rose 0.2%, the data showed.

Out of 552 items covered in the CPI, 244 items showed positive growth in prices in May compared with the same month a year earlier, while 280 items posted negative growth and 28 items remained unchanged.

Malaysia's chief statistician, Mohd. Uzir Mahidin, said in a statement that May's inflation was mainly due to by higher costs for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, food and non-alcoholic beverages and education.

