Malaysia Presents MYR20 Billion Stimulus Package

By Chester Tay



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia government introduced a 20 billion ringgit ($4.73 billion) stimulus package in response to the potential economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic and a slowing global economy.

Interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Thursday the measures would increase the government's 2020 fiscal deficit to 3.4% from 3.2% of gross domestic product. Malaysia's economy is expected to expand 3.2%-4.2% this year, he said at a news conference.

The stimulus includes measures to ease cash flow of hotels, airlines and other tourism-dependent businesses affected by the epidemic.

These measures include allowing deferment of monthly income tax installment payments for businesses in the tourism sector from April to September 2020. The government will exempt a 6% service tax for hotels between March and August.

Bank Negara Malaysia will provide a MYR2 billion special relief facility to provide working capital to small and medium-size businesses with an interest rate of 3.75%. The central bank will also provide a MYR1 billion facility carrying the same interest rate to help food producers meet domestic and overseas demand.

Bank Simpanan Nasional plans to allocate a MYR200 million in microcredit facility offering a 4% interest rate to affected businesses.

Mr. Mahathir said banks would provide financial relief to businesses and individuals by restructuring and rescheduling loans. Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd. will provide rebates on rental costs and landing and parking charges, he said.

Government employees involved in virus-containment efforts will be eligible to receive special monthly payments. Mr. Mahathir said the government would also provide up to RM100 million on a matching-grant basis to help fund an additional 40,000 workers in tourism and other affected industries.

