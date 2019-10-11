Malaysia Projects 2019 Fiscal Deficit to Shrink on Year

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia expects its fiscal deficit to shrink to 3.4% of gross domestic product this year from 3.7% in 2018, then narrow further to 3.2% in 2020, according to the Finance Ministry.

"The government will continue to strengthen its finances despite the current external headwinds, particularly trade tensions and volatility in commodity prices," the ministry said in a fiscal outlook report released Friday.

The forecast decline in Malaysia's fiscal deficit comes after the government cut down on spending to rein in debt left by the previous administration, which has not been helped by the financial scandals surrounding state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB.

"The ongoing fiscal reform initiatives will further enhance the accountability and transparency of the government as well as contribute to fiscal sustainability," the ministry said.

The Finance Ministry estimates federal government revenue to decline 7.1% on year to MYR244.53 billion in 2020, mainly due to the absence of a one-off special dividend from national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd., or Petronas, according to the report.

The annual dividend from Petronas is projected to be MYR24 billion in 2020, compared with total dividend of MYR54 billion in 2019, which includes a special dividend of MYR30 billion.

Operating expenditure is expected to decline 8.1% to MYR241.02 billion in 2020. The Malaysian government will set a national budget of MYR297 billion for 2020, compared with its MYR316 billion budget for 2019. The education, finance and health ministries are the top three recipients, according to the report.