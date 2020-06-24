Malaysia Remained in Deflation in May

By Chester Tay



Malaysia remained in deflation for a third consecutive month in May, largely driven by a decline in prices for transport and utilities, as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to disrupt business activities.

The consumer price index fell 2.9% compared with the same period a year earlier, the Department of Statistics said Wednesday. A Wall Street Journal poll of nine economists had expected May's CPI to decline 2.7%.

Prices for food and nonalcoholic beverages, miscellaneous goods and services, communications, health and education all rose in May, the statistics department said.

The May CPI rose 0.3% from April, according to the data.

Malaysia began reopening most economic sectors in early May after almost two months of lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus across the country. The country continues to record new cases, but infection rates have fallen off highs.

