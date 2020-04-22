Log in
Malaysia Swings Into Deflation

04/22/2020 | 12:17am EDT

By Chester Tay

Malaysian swung into deflation last month as prices of transport declined.

The consumer price index fell 0.2% in March from the same month a year earlier, the Department of Statistics said Wednesday. That compares with February's 1.3% increase.

CPI declined 1.2% on month, according to the data.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, miscellaneous goods and services, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, communication, health and education all rose, the statistics department said.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

