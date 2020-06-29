Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia Trade Balance Rebounds to Surplus in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 12:24am EDT

By Chester Tay

Malaysia trade balance returned to a surplus in May, after recording its first deficit since 1997 in April, as imports contracted by more than exports.

The country's trade surplus in May was 10.41 billion ringgit ($2.43 billion), Malaysia's Ministry of International Trade and Industry said Monday.

Exports in May contracted 25.5% from a year earlier, while imports contracted 30.4%, the largest fall since January 2009.

The decline in May exports was due to a 23.5% fall in exports of manufactured goods, which constituted 86.5% of total exports.

Exports to China, one of Malaysia's largest trading partners, continued to expand for two consecutive months, rising 4.5% in May, driven by higher exports of petroleum products, iron and steel products.

Exports to the U.S. declined 9.3% to MYR7.09 billion, dragged by lower exports of electrical and electronic products, palm oil and palm oil-based agriculture products, optical and scientific equipment, as well as textiles, apparels and footwear.

The ministry said Malaysia's trade value amounted to RM114.96 billion in May 2020, a decrease of 27.8% compared with May 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which slowed the global economy.

It said lower trade was recorded particularly with Singapore, Thailand, India, China, Japan and Indonesia.

The decline in imports was dragged by imports of intermediate, capital and consumption goods, mainly lower imports of processed industrial supplies, machinery, mechanical appliances and parts.

Imports from Asean fell 42.2% to MYR10.92 billion.

Malaysia's export during the first five months of 2020 dropped 9.7% while imports fell 7.5%. The trade surplus for the period was valued at MYR43.75 billion, down 23.0% on year.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.18% 555.75 End-of-day quote.-20.44%
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC 1.80% 1304 Delayed Quote.-19.01%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.40% 40.19 Delayed Quote.-37.24%
WTI -0.49% 37.665 Delayed Quote.-36.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aCanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China
RE
12:29aPhilippine central bank says reserve requirement cut still on table
RE
12:24aMalaysia Trade Balance Rebounds to Surplus in May
DJ
12:23aSony sees software subscription as future for data-analysing image sensors
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:08aMalaysia's May exports fall -25.5% year-on-year, worst in 11 years
RE
06/28Oil prices drop for 2nd straight session as coronavirus spike cools demand hopes
RE
06/28Asia stocks wary as coronavirus threatens economic reopening
RE
06/28Thai May factory output falls 23.2%, worse than forecast
RE
06/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto reaches power supply deal with Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi mine
2EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
3PEPSICO, INC. : Pepsi joining Facebook ad boycott, FOX Business Network reports
4FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATI : FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Record Result for Fisher & Paykel Healthca..
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : SoftBank to repurchase $1.9 billion of corporate bonds
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group