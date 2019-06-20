Malaysia aims to recover about $5 bln in 1MDB-linked assets
06/20/2019 | 11:59pm EDT
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia is looking to recover about $5 billion worth of foreign assets linked to state fund 1MDB, which is the subject of money laundering investigations, an anti-graft official said on Friday.
A separate taskforce will be set up to recover the assets, Azam Baki, a deputy commissioner at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, told reporters.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Stephen Coates)