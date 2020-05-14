Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia drops 1MDB money laundering case against 'Wolf of Wall Street' producer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 02:37am EDT
Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at a court in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian prosecutors on Thursday dropped a $248-million money laundering case against a producer of Hollywood film "The Wolf of Wall Street" and the stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, citing a deal for an undisclosed amount of funds to be paid to the government.

Riza Aziz, the co-founder of Red Granite Productions that was behind the 2013 Oscar-nominated film, was charged with five counts of money laundering last year over allegations that he had received $248 million misappropriated from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

U.S. and Malaysian authorities say about $4.5 billion was looted from 1MDB, co-founded in 2009 by then-premier Najib.

A sessions court judge on Thursday ruled that the charges against Riza would be withdrawn without acquittal, after prosecutors said they had reached a deal which would see the government receiving "a substantial sum running into several million ringgit".

"The sums have direct reference to the subject matter of the charges framed in this case," lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram told the court, according to a copy of his statement made available to Reuters.

Gopal said steps would be taken to ensure a full acquittal for Riza upon completion of the deal.

Riza's lawyer Hariharan Tara Singh declined to comment, saying he was not at liberty to disclose the terms of the settlement.

The U.S. Department of Justice has said Red Granite financed three films, including "The Wolf of Wall Street", using funds they suspect were stolen from 1MDB.

Red Granite paid the U.S. government $60 million in September 2017 to settle a civil forfeiture claim over the rights to the films.

The United States has returned or assisted Malaysia with recovering around $600 million from the sale of assets allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB funds.

After losing an election to Mahathir Mohamad in 2019, Najib has been slapped with 42 criminal charges tied to losses at now-defunct 1MDB and other state entities. He has pleaded not guilty and has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Najib told Reuters in March, days after Mahathir unexpectedly resigned amid political turmoil, that he now expected an atmosphere more conducive to a fair hearing.

The case has also led to scrutiny of Goldman Sachs, which Malaysia has accused of misleading investors over bond sales totalling $6.5 billion that the bank helped raise for 1MDB. Three units of the bank have pleaded not guilty.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03aNorway wealth fund blacklists Glencore, other commodity giants over coal
RE
03:02aLondon 'pub-on-wheels' pulls pints on people's doorsteps
RE
02:59aFed's credit operation launched, but job already done
RE
02:57aUK surveyors expect price falls when housing market reopens
RE
02:55aIreland's PTSB says 10,000 loan breaks to trigger 50 million euro impairment
RE
02:51aJapan's Abe aims to compile second supplementary budget - Kyodo
RE
02:49aJapan April machine tool orders slump 48.3% year-on-year - industry association
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:41aDollar gains as Powell rejects sub-zero rates, Aussie hurt by jobs plunge
RE
02:39aChina to allow imports of barley, blueberries from U.S.
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
4RWE AG : RWE : Shrugging off coronavirus, RWE posts profit rise on strong winds
5ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Note..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group