Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia eases some virus curbs, most businesses to reopen next week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 01:25am EDT
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya

By Joseph Sipalan

Malaysia will allow the majority of businesses to resume operations from May 4, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday, partially easing restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

In a televised address, Muhyiddin said Malaysia was ready to begin a controlled and cautious reopening of economic activity.

Religious activities, large gatherings and businesses that involve close contacts, such as cinemas and night clubs, will not be allowed to reopen, he said. Schools and universities will also remain closed.

The pace of new coronavirus infections in Malaysia, which for weeks had the most number of infections in Southeast Asia, have slowed in recent days, with known infections at 6,002 as of Thursday.

Malaysia has shut all non-essential businesses and schools, banned public gatherings and restricted travel since March 18 as the number of coronavirus cases rose.

"On the advice of the health ministry and based on data collected and best practices established by the World Health Organisation, the government has decided to reopen economic sectors cautiously by enforcing strict health standard operating procedures," Muhyiddin said.

Some of the procedures include wearing masks, practising social distancing and maintaining high levels of personal hygiene, he said.

Muhyiddin encouraged employers to allow working from home and for employees to come into the office on alternate days.

Sports activities that involve 10 or less people, such as running, badminton and cycling, will be allowed.

Restaurants will also be allowed to reopen but they have to maintain strict social distancing, Muhyiddin said.

Malaysia has not reopened its borders. Inter-state travel will also not be allowed.

The prime minister also said the government has lost 63 billion ringgit ($14.68 billion) from the movement and travel restrictions imposed over six weeks, and would have lost another 35 billion ringgit if the curbs had been extended by a month.

Last month, Malaysia's central bank warned that the economy could shrink by as much as 2% or grow 0.5% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in what would be its worst economic performance in more than a decade.

Malaysia has announced a stimulus package worth 250 billion ringgit to help cushion the economic blow from the outbreak.

($1 = 4.2930 ringgit)

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51aUK factory output at risk of more than halving - Make UK
RE
02:50aUK housing market grinding to a halt after coronavirus lockdown - Nationwide
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:39aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF RUSSIAN FEDERAT : Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's message to the organisers and participants of the Immortal Letters of Victory project
PU
02:38aJBIC muddies comments from chief on ending coal finance
RE
02:33aUK watchdog goes to court to clarify coronavirus business insurance
RE
02:21aDeflation fears creep back in Japan as pandemic hits prices
RE
02:21aHeathrow Airport sees April passenger numbers down 97%
RE
02:14aDeflation fears creep back in Japan as pandemic hits prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : Drops 2020 Profit Target; Expects Net Profit Fall in 1Q
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : sales inch higher despite coronavirus but CEO Tim Cook sees uncertain future
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coronavirus treat..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group