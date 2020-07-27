Malaysia ex-PM Najib fails to raise reasonable doubt on abuse of power charge - court

When reading out his judgment, high court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali did not spell out a verdict but said Najib's lawyers had failed in "rebutting the presumption on the balance of probabilites or raising reasonable doubt" on the charge of abuse of power.

Najib faces seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power against Najib for allegedly illegally receiving nearly $10 million from former 1MDB unit SRC International. He had plead not guilty.

