Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia fines Deloitte for breaches linked to 1MDB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 02:23am EST
Offices of Deloitte are seen in London

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's securities regulator on Wednesday said they had fined Deloitte for committing four breaches related to a 2.4 billion ringgit ($584.7 million) sukuk program issued by a firm linked to scandal-tainted state fund 1MDB.

Deloitte was found to have failed to discharge its statutory obligations despite having found irregularities when auditing Bandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd and its holding company, 1MDB Real Estate Sdn Bhd, in 2015 and 2016, the Securities Commission said in a statement.

On Saturday the commission said it was reviewing the conduct of auditors that had handled the accounts of 1Malaysia Development Berhad, now the subject of money laundering investigations in at least six countries.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:45aSouth Africa Dec credit demand growth slows to 5.1 pct m/m
RE
02:40aParliament vote will prompt UK Plc to accelerate no-deal plans - CBI
RE
02:40aUK shop prices rise at fastest pace in nearly six years - BRC
RE
02:38aVideo advertiser Taptica in advanced talks to buy RhythmOne
RE
02:38aMalaysia says still negotiating with China on $20-billion rail project
RE
02:38aTrade wars - We're next, European investors fear
RE
02:36aDeutsche Bank - take profits from pound rally after Brexit parliament vote
RE
02:29aIntel offered up to $6 billion for Israel's Mellanox - reports
RE
02:23aMalaysia fines Deloitte for breaches linked to 1MDB
RE
02:23aFrench GDP Growth Slows in 4Q
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
3MEG ENERGY CORP : MEG ENERGY : Announces Year-End 2018 Release Date and Provides Conference Call Details
4APPLE : APPLE : lowers some iPhone prices outside U.S. to offset strong dollar
5JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD : Japan's ANA orders passenger jets worth $4.3 billion in Asia push
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.