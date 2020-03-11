Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Malaysia forms panel to combat economic impact from virus, oil price crash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 02:05am EDT
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during his cabinet announcement in Putrajaya

Malaysia's new government will set up an economic action council to tackle serious risks to the economy, notably the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on trade and a crash in global oil prices, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Wednesday.

Muhyiddin was sworn in as premier last week after days of political chaos following the abrupt resignation of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad last month.

While Malaysia has reported 129 cases of coronavirus, the epidemic elsewhere poses a huge risk to its export markets, and the oil price crash will hit earnings from exports of liquefied natural gas.

The economic action council, to be formed with senior ministers, the central bank governor and other experts, will review the country's finances to decide whether there is a need to recalibrate the government's budget, Muhyiddin told reporters after chairing his first cabinet meeting.

"The cabinet is cognizant that the situation facing the country is not good," he said. "This is an immediate step to show the country we are not waiting on the sidelines."

Muhyiddin said a 20 billion ringgit ($4.73 billion) stimulus package announced last month will be re-tabled after a review to see whether additional funds were needed.

"This is to ensure that targeted groups can get the benefits of this stimulus package, as well as to restore investors? confidence?," he said.

The government will also "consider all options", Muhyiddin said when asked whether he plans to reintroduce the Goods and Services Tax.

The unpopular 6% consumption tax was removed by Mahathir's administration in 2018, cutting off a significant source of government revenue.

(Writing by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Joseph Sipalan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:21aBUSINESS TRAVEL SECTOR TO LOSE $820 BILLION IN REVENUE ON CORONAVIRUS HIT : industry group
RE
02:11aBANKS AT RISK OF LOSING BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN FEE-BASED REVENUES : study
RE
02:05aMalaysia forms panel to combat economic impact from virus, oil price crash
RE
02:02aBank Indonesia likely to lower 2020 GDP outlook as coronavirus spreads
RE
01:43aWashington considers actions to bolster U.S. economy as coronavirus cases mount
RE
01:43aU.S. will soon issue coronavirus recommendations to four states - Pence
RE
01:43aFactbox - U.S. coronavirus stimulus according to Trump, Republicans, and Democrats
RE
01:43aPassengers plod off coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in face masks in California
RE
01:40aUK to ramp up coronavirus fight in first budget of Johnson government
RE
01:40aSingapore preparing second stimulus package to cushion coronavirus hit - report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
2AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Canada government to help provinces fight coronavirus outbreak
3BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMERIEUX : First of 3 Diagnostic Tests for SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Available from bioMérieux
4AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Telefonica, TIM plan joint bid for bankrupt Brazilian carrier Oi
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : KOREAN AIR LINES : Air freight rates skyrocket amid passenger flight cuts, Chinese..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group