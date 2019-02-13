Malaysia fourth-quarter GDP grows 4.7 percent year-on-year, in line with expectations

Fourth-quarter growth was in line with the 4.7 percent median forecast in a Reuters poll of 14 economists.

The Southeast Asian economy expanded 4.4 percent in the July-September period, the fourth straight quarter of slower growth and the weakest since the third quarter of 2016.

The central bank said growth was supported by private consumption, which was propped up by improvements in labour market conditions.

Full-year growth in 2018 came in at 4.7 percent, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Nur Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said, slightly below the government's forecast of 4.8 percent.

Nur Shamsiah told a news conference that exports were more positive in the fourth quarter and expects it to continue that way moving forward.

The current account surplus grew to 10.8 billion ringgit ($2.7 billion) in the fourth quarter.

