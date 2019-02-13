Log in
Malaysia fourth-quarter current account surplus rises to 10.8 billion ringgit

02/13/2019 | 11:05pm EST

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's current account surplus grew to 10.8 billion ringgit ($2.7 billion) in the fourth quarter from 3.8 billion ringgit in the previous three months, the government said on Thursday.

Portfolio investment saw a net outflow of 5.8 billion ringgit, compared with a revised net inflow of 0.8 billion ringgit in the third quarter of 2018.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

