Malaysia in Deflation for Fourth Month

By Chester Tay



Malaysia remained in deflation for the fourth consecutive month in June, largely driven by a decline in prices for transport due to soft fuel prices.

The consumer-price index fell 1.9% from a year earlier, the Department of Statistics said Wednesday. A Wall Street Journal poll of 10 economists expected June's CPI to decline 1.8%.

Prices for utilities, clothing and footwear, furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance all declined, the statistics department said.

But prices for food and nonalcoholic beverages rose 1.6%, it said. Prices for miscellaneous goods and services, communications, health and education also increased.

The June CPI rose 1.0% from May, while CPI for the second quarter fell 2.6% from the year-earlier period, the data showed.

